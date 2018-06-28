Story highlights Lewis due to give birth in November

One of her sponsors, KPMG, will pay her contract in full while she's on maternity leave

(CNN) Stacy Lewis says she wasn't thinking about the money. She just wanted to have a family.

And with it, the pregnant LPGA star from the US may have set a precedent when it comes to women and sports and maternity leave.

Due in November, Lewis, a two-time major champion and with 12 wins on the LPGA Tour, is playing in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which starts Thursday at Kemper Lakes Golf Course in the Chicago suburb of Kildeer, Illinois. It's one of her final tournaments of the year before taking maternity leave.

Typically, a woman leaving the golf course means not generating income. Or they wait to have kids once they've retired. That's not going to be the case for Lewis. That's because one of her sponsors, KPMG, is paying the full value of her contract while she is on maternity leave.

"I think a lot of people were shocked to learn that that had never happened before," Lewis said Wednesday. "Players that were, that are moms and have kids, they thought it was the greatest thing ever, just because they had been in my position before and they know what that feels like.

Read More