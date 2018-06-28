South Koreans in Mexico given hero's treatment

(CNN) It was a party in Mexico City Wednesday, and South Koreans were the guests of honor.

Hundreds of jubilant Mexican soccer fans rushed to the South Korean embassy in the capital following the Asian country's stoppage-time World Cup victory over reigning champions Germany, a result that saw Mexico qualify for the next stage of the tournament, despite their own 2-0 loss to Sweden.

Re: Korea defeating Germany, thus allowing Mexico to progress to the next round--this video of Mexican fans bumrushing the Korean embassy in Mexico City to thank the ambassador personally, and forcing him to down tequila shots is so beautiful and perfect 😂 #KORGER pic.twitter.com/E1GeZCRrlK — Very Stable Genius (@Rantaramic) June 27, 2018

The crowd chanted "Corea, hermano, ya eres Mexicano," which translates to "Korea, brother, you're now Mexican."

Embracing the spirit of the two countries new found kinship, South Korean Ambassador to Mexico Kim Sang-il and the consul general, Han Byoung-jin, both came out to party with the fans, with the two men accepting offers of a tequila shot, video posted on social media shows.

Read More