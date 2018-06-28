France is bringing back mandatory national service for all 16-year-olds

(CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron is bringing mandatory national service back to France.

The service program, called the universal national service, will require every French citizen to participate when he or she turns 16 years old.

The aim of the service program is to "encourage the participation and commitment of every young person in the life of the nation, to value citizenship and the feeling of belonging to a community gathered around its values, to strengthen social cohesion and boost the republican melting pot," according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.

"The (program) will be a time to meet others that will be useful and profitable for every young person, and a special opportunity to learn and receive, but also to give and engage, regardless of social background."

Program set to start in 2019

