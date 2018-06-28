Berlin (CNN) Migration could be a "make or break" issue for the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an impassioned speech Thursday ahead of a critical EU summit.

She pressed the German parliament to back a tough but humane asylum and migration policy for the European Union, warning that if Germany fails to support that, migration issues could define Europe's destiny.

In a striking appeal to her own parliament for European solidarity, Merkel unpicked some of the most contentious problems pitting members of the European Union against each other.

"Those who come to Europe cannot choose which EU country they want to seek asylum in," she said. "Secondly, we cannot leave those countries where asylum seekers arrive to deal with (the problem) alone.

"If we do not get an agreement with the 28 EU member states, we will then need to consider a coalition of the willing on migrant policy. We need to find better solutions."

JUST WATCHED German chancellor under pressure over migration Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH German chancellor under pressure over migration 01:51

Merkel urged against states acting unilaterally on migration, insisting that Europe needs to remain true to its multilateral values. It's an approach that can be seen as the polar opposite of US President Donalad Trump's "America First" message.

"My maxim is: Not unilateral, not without consent, but with the consent of partner states," said Merkel. "Which is precisely what we have been discussing in the last few weeks. And what I will be talking about when I return. It will not be perfect. But it is the beginning of a new way."

She argued that Germany's so-called open door migration policy in 2015 -- when more than a million migrants entered Germany -- was an exceptional event and a decision that Germany did not make on its own.

"Our decision to open doors to refugees in 2015 was not unilateral. We acted to help Austria and Hungary," she said.

Merkel also pointed out that the number of asylum seekers coming to Europe had fallen dramatically and that it was now time for Europe to return to the migration policy it had before 2015.

Germany would push to strengthen Europe's external borders as well as seek agreements with African nations "similar to the agreement made with Turkey" on the return of rejected asylum seekers, she said.

Merkel conceded that her Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was right to push for a plan that reduces irregular migration and that high-profile criminal cases involving asylum seekers showed the need for tougher deportations.

"We are not yet where we want to be," she said.

Seehofer -- whose disagreements with Merkel over migration briefly threatened to bring down her government earlier this month -- was not present for the speech. A German Interior Ministry spokeswoman told CNN he had "other appointments to take care of."

By making this speech before, rather than after, the summit Merkel may hope to have taken the wind out of the sails from her hardline critics such as Seehofer.