XXXTentacion: Fans sang, grieved and left notes at public memorial

A posthumous music video was released Thursday

(CNN) Thousands of people gathered Wednesday in South Florida to bid an emotional farewell to slain rapper, XXXTentacion.

A public memorial was held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, the stadium where the Florida Panthers hockey team plays.

XXXTentacion, whose given name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down on June 18 in an apparent robbery as he left a store Deerfield Beach, Florida, authorities said.

Cameras and cell phones were not allowed inside the memorial, but many in attendance still shared what they could on social media.

The @xxxtentacion memorial was something special. I've never felt such hope and hopelessness at the same time. You'll never see such a large diverse crowd with so much respect. Everyone was quiet as they entered the room and everyone sang all his songs together. #RipX #ripjah — Splenda Daddy (@NS_swiat) June 27, 2018

