Paris Jackson shares final moments with grandfather Joe Jackson

Story highlights Michael Jackson's daughter posts a lengthy tribute on Instagram

She says she made her grandfather promise to come "visit" her

(CNN) Paris Jackson is usually pretty private about her life, but she has opened up to share her last moments with her grandfather Joe Jackson.

The patriarch who helped launch the careers of his very famous children died Wednesday in Las Vegas at 89.

On Instagram, the daughter of Michael Jackson posted a photo of what appeared to be her holding her grandfather's hand and photos of him as a younger man along with a lengthy caption.

"RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson," Paris Jackson wrote. "Spending those last few moments with you were everything."