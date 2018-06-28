See what's streaming in July

Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in July So good it's criminal. Season 6 of "Orange Is the New Black" starts in July on Netflix. Keep clicking to see more streaming options. Hide Caption 1 of 36

"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale" Part 2: The comedian takes on trending news, pop culture, social media and features original sketches in this comedy commentary show. (Netflix)

"Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee": Dave Chappelle is just one of the stars Jerry Seinfeld will hit the road with in the new season of his series. (Netflix)

"Amazing Interiors": They look like ordinary houses, but this series reveals some of the amazing secrets inside these homes. (Netflix)

"Sugar Rush": Teams race against the clock -- and each other -- to bake up the best-tasting sweets in this competitive cooking series.

(Netlfix)

"The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter": A star of hunting videos strives to bond with his 12-year-old son on a wilderness trip in this dramedy. (Netflix)

"Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial": The newly engaged comic brings an "elder millennial" perspective to relationships and sexual dynamics in this special shot aboard the USS Hornet. (Netflix)

"Drug Lords" Season 2: This series tells the stories of history's most notorious kingpins, their terrifying enforcers, and the men and women who've sworn to bring them down. (Netflix)

"The Princess Diaries": Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway star in this beloved film about a teen who must navigate her new life once she discovers she is the heir to the throne of Genovia. (Netflix)

"The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants": The characters from author Dav Pilkey's hugely successful novels come to life in this animated series. (Netflix)

"Shameless" Season 8: William H. Macy stars as a less than upstanding father of a large brood in this dark comedy. (Netflix)

"Her": Joaquin Phoenix stars in this love story that explores the risks of intimacy in the modern world. (Netflix)

"Comicstaan" Season 1 : This reality competition features up-and-coming comics vying to be crowned the best in India. (Amazon Prime)

"Damages" Seasons 1 - 5 : Glenn Close stars as a high stakes litigator in this legal thriller series. (Amazon Prime)

"NYPD Blue" Seasons 1 -12 : Dennis Franz and Laurence Mason appear in this now cult classic series about the New York Police Department's 15th squad. (Amazon Prime)

"The Closer" Seasons 1-7: J.K. Simmons stars alongside Kyra Sedgwick in this dramatic series about an unorthodox deputy police chief in charge of the Priority Homicide Division of the Los Angeles Police Department. (Amazon Prime)

"A.I. Artificial Intelligence" : Haley Joel Osment and Frances O'Connor star in this sci-fi drama about a robotic boy who longs to become "real" and win the love of his human mother. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"American Psycho": Christian Bale stars as a psychopath hiding in plain sight as a wealthy New York investment banking executive. The film is based on the popular novel of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis . (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power": Al Gore continues his climate control advocacy in this sequel to the acclaimed 2006 documentary. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Killer Klowns from Outer Space": Claire Bartle appears in this sci-fi horror film about a group of aliens who look like clowns and terrorize a small town. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Blazing Saddles": Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little star in this classic satirical take on Hollywood Westerns. (Amazon Prime)

"Breakfast at Tiffany's" : Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard star in this iconic film, loosely based on a Truman Capote novella about a fun-loving socialite who is not quite what she seems. (Amazon Prime)

"V for Vendetta": Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving star in the dystopian thriller -- based on a DC/Vertigo Comics limited series of the same name -- about a shadowy figure who seeks the help of a young woman to overthrow a tyranny. (Amazon Prime)

"UnREAL" Season 3 : Constance Zimmer stars in this dramedy about a reality show producer who works on a series which looks a great deal like the "Bachelor" franchise. (Hulu)

"You're the Worst" Season 4 : Chris Geere stars in this comedy about two self-destructive people trying to make a go of it in a relationship. (Hulu)

"Analyze This": Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro star as a therapist and his mobster client in this comedy. (Hulu)

"Barfly": Mickey Rourke and Faye Dunaway star in this film inspired by the life of poet Charles Bukowski and his exploits in Hollywood. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Chasing Amy": Carmen Llywelyn, Joey Lauren Adams, Jason Lee and Ben Affleck star in this Kevin Smith directed film about a comic book artist who falls for a woman with a complicated past. (Hulu)

"Victoria & Abdul": Dame Judi Dench and Ali Fazal star in this fictionalized account of the real-life friendship between England's Queen Victoria and a young Indian clerk. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind": This documentary offers an intimate look at the life and work of the late Robin Williams. (HBO Now)

"Justice League": Ben Affleck stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman as he enlists the help of Diana Prince/Wonder Women and some other super allies to face down an enemy. (HBO Now)

"Battle of the Sexes": Emma Stone stars as legendary tennis champ Billy Jean King in this dramatization of the real life 1973 tennis match between King and former tennis champ Bobby Riggs. (HBO Now)

"The Boy Downstairs": Zosia Mamet stars in this film about a young woman who inadvertently moves into her ex-boyfriend's apartment building. (HBO Now)

"The Snowman": Chloë Sevigny, Rebecca Ferguson, and Michael Fassbender star in this thriller about a troubled detective investigating a disturbing case. (HBO Now)

"Hidden": Sian Reese-William and Sion Alun Davies star in this gritty Welsh drama about an investigator drawn back to her childhood home by the faltering health of her beloved father. (Acorn TV)