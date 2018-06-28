'Downton Abbey' creator has an issue with 'The Crown'

Story highlights
- Julian Fellowes appeared on Katie Couric's podcast
- He wanted to be clear that he is a fan of "The Crown" creator
(CNN)Julian Fellowes believes "The Crown" deserves all the success it has enjoyed, but there's part of the Netflix series he didn't love.
The creator of "Downton Abbey" appeared on Katie Couric's podcast, and talk turned to "The Crown," the streaming service's wildly popular series that dramatizes the lives of the British royal family.
Fellowes praised "The Crown" as "a wonderful piece of work and a brilliant, brilliant writing from Peter Morgan," who created the program.
"It was very well done, it was beautifully acted, beautifully written," he said. "For me, I'm not completely comfortable with dramatizing people who are still alive and still living their lives because I think it's possible to be unfair. And in the second (season), I didn't think it was fair to Prince Philip, to the Duke of Edinburgh, based on very little."
The second season of "The Crown" focuses on the late 1950s and the early 1960s and depicts both political upheaval and a strain on the marriage of England's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Philip.
Fellowes said he expects to be "punished" for his view and reiterated that he believes the show deserves all its accolades.
Even so, he said of the on-screen portrayal, "I think when people are still alive, living their lives, doing a good job and popular and loved, do they deserve it? And in that sense, I'm not sure they do."
As to whether he believes the show took creative license with real events, Fellowes said it's "a tricky area."
"I think that a lot of it was based on, obviously, very good research, but some of it was not," he said. "Some of it was extrapolation from a rumor or someone's rather prejudiced account. And then it was presented as fact, and I'm not sure that's just."
Fellowes wanted to be clear that he is a huge fan of Morgan.
"I think he's the best writer on television at the moment," Fellowes said. "And it's deservedly successful, as far as I'm concerned."