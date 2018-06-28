'Downton Abbey' creator has an issue with 'The Crown'

Story highlights Julian Fellowes appeared on Katie Couric's podcast

He wanted to be clear that he is a fan of "The Crown" creator

(CNN) Julian Fellowes believes "The Crown" deserves all the success it has enjoyed, but there's part of the Netflix series he didn't love.

The creator of "Downton Abbey" appeared on Katie Couric's podcast, and talk turned to "The Crown," the streaming service's wildly popular series that dramatizes the lives of the British royal family.

Fellowes praised "The Crown" as "a wonderful piece of work and a brilliant, brilliant writing from Peter Morgan," who created the program.

"It was very well done, it was beautifully acted, beautifully written," he said. "For me, I'm not completely comfortable with dramatizing people who are still alive and still living their lives because I think it's possible to be unfair. And in the second (season), I didn't think it was fair to Prince Philip, to the Duke of Edinburgh, based on very little."

The second season of "The Crown" focuses on the late 1950s and the early 1960s and depicts both political upheaval and a strain on the marriage of England's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Philip.

Read More