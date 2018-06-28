This website will make you a savvier, smarter car shopper

Story highlights Sign up to become an Edmunds Insider for an easier, smarter way to shop cars

Buying a car is a big deal. Everyone knows that. But maybe it wouldn't be quite as stressful on the everyday car buyer if more information was available as to what's considered a good (or bad) deal.

Edmunds, a website dedicated to automotive information, is a helpful resource both for car owners and for those looking to buy. The company, which is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, provides users with valuable information on getting the best deal for their budget and lifestyle.

After reviewing the company's website and its many reference guides and advice columns, it's clear the company's "car buying made easy" slogan isn't just an empty promise.

The site's "Car Finder" feature allows users an easy way to find exactly what they're looking for. Buyers can browse based on price, make, MPG, car type — SUV, sedan, coupe, hybrid, electric -- and more. Additionally, when looking to get a price quote on a car nearby, users can shop from home using the vehicle quick quotes page.

The site has a whole host of other "Auto Calculators" that keep you on top of where your money is going. For instance, the Monthly Loan Payment calculator estimates what your monthly payment would be for a given vehicle or vehicle price. The "What Can I Afford?" calculator helps you decide what your budget for buying should be. Beyond that, you can zero in on the estimated costs (and savings) you might take on depending on your vehicle's potential for necessary maintenance, lease payments and more.

The options are endless as to what you can learn from this valuable online resource. We'd highly recommend signing up to become an Edmunds Insider. That way, you won't have to rush around when making decisions about your next vehicle. Instead, you can car shop and save your favorites all in one convenient place. Plus, get price alerts and member deals so that you can buy with confidence.