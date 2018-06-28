Amazon Prime Day is coming up faster than you think. While the official date hasn't been declared, Prime Day typically is held in mid-July (last year it fell on July 11). That means you've really only got a few more weeks to get a Prime membership ($12.99/month; amazon.com) in order to save big on some incredible deals.

What's the deal with Amazon Prime Day?

For those not familiar, Amazon Prime Day is a one-day shopping bonanza exclusively for Prime members. Think of this as Amazon's Black Friday in July sale. With it, members can score huge markdowns on a number of goods including everyday household essentials, tech products, beauty items, fashion apparel -- and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Last year, Prime Day featured over 30 hours of continuous deals for members. And those who had Amazon Alexa products got access to Prime Day deals two hours before anyone else. Some of the top deals included Amazon Echo smart speakers for 50% off, premium 4K televisions for as little as $400, and over 50% off on video games. Then there were the markdowns on Prime Now products, including perishable groceries and household products.

Why should you shop it?

Point blank: Amazon Prime Day is one of the best (and only) days of the year when you can score this kind of bargains. Plus, they cover almost all categories, which means that no matter what you're looking for, chances are it's on sale. Not to mention, your Amazon Prime shopping cart comes with free shipping, so you'll be saving that much more money.

Is the membership worth it in the long run?

This depends on how often you purchase goods; but if you are an avid online shopper, the answer is yes. Amazon Prime offers free same-day and two-day shipping options to members across the country, and if you buy a decent number of items from the retailer throughout the year, chances are you've made up your membership dues in free shipping alone.

And then there are the other perks -- like access to Amazon Fresh's grocery service, Prime Now's lightning-fast two-hour delivery service, Amazon Video's extensive free movie and television show collection, discounted video subscription services such as Showtime and Starz, and early access to exclusive deals daily on the site -- that make the membership that much more valuable, far beyond Amazon Prime Day. For many, $12.99 per month is a small price to pay for the combination of these extra incentives and free shipping.

If you're looking to get an Amazon Prime membership ahead of Prime Day, you can sign up here.