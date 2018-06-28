Milky Way is full of 'space grease,' study finds

(CNN) Space is full of grease-like molecules, according to a new study that attempted to mimic interstellar dust in a laboratory.

The study, conducted by the University of New South Wales in Australia and Ege University in Turkey, sought to better estimate how much organic matter is in space, giving scientists greater insight into how life is formed.

A team of eight scientists recreated and analyzed material similar to interstellar dust, and used it to estimated how many grease-like carbon molecules (scientifically known as aliphatic carbon) are in interstellar space, beyond the bounds of our solar system.

The estimated amount of "space grease" in the Milky Way far exceeded expectations: 10 billion trillion trillion tonnes -- or enough to fill 40 trillion trillion trillion packs of butter.

NASA's Curiosity rover has found organic matter in the soil on Mars

Space is not just greasy, but dirty, said Tim Schmidt, co-author of the study and professor at UNSW.

