Australian police seeking man after body found stuffed in barrel

(CNN) A search is underway in Australia for man wanted for questioning after the discovery of a decomposing body found stuffed inside a barrel in an abandoned pickup truck near Brisbane.

Police say they're looking for Zlato Sikorsky, a 34-year-old man with distinctive neck tattoos who is linked to a property in Buccan, Brisbane that officers visited on Wednesday in relation to a missing person's report.

When police arrived at the property, an unnamed person drove off in a black pickup truck that was later found abandoned in a caravan park in Staplyton, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Brisbane.

A search of the car revealed a decomposing body stuffed inside a barrel that had been loaded onto the tray.

Police would not confirm that they went to the Buccan property in relation to the disappearance of 16-year-old Larissa Beilby, who has been missing since June 15.

