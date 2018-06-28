At least 15 dead in Kenya market blaze

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) At least 15 people, including young children, died after a popular market caught fire early Thursday in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

About 70 people were injured in the fire and 15 homes destroyed, according to the St. John's Ambulance, which has been attending to casualties at the scene.

GIKOMBA FIRE: Death toll rises to 15, 70 injured following the 2:30am inferno at Gikomba Market pic.twitter.com/Ou4lrXzfa8 — St John Ambulance (@StJohnKenya) June 28, 2018

Some of the injured are hospitalized in critical condition, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.

The fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m. local time Thursday and was contained two hours later, the ambulance service said.

