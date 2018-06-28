At least 15 dead in Kenya market blaze

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)At least 15 people have died after a popular market caught fire overnight in Kenya's capital Nairobi, according to local media reports.
Around 70 people were injured in the fire and many properties destroyed, according to the St. John's ambulance, which has been attending to casualties at the scene.
Among the properties destroyed were 15 residential homes.
The fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m. local time and was contained two hours later, the ambulance service said.
A search and rescue operation is ongoing but the cause of the fire is not currently known.
Gikomba market is one of the largest markets in the city and fire outbreaks are regular there, according to local media.
Kenya's Red Cross says it has set up a tracing desk for people searching for loved ones as well giving psychosocial support services.