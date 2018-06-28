At least 15 dead in Kenya market blaze

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) At least 15 people have died after a popular market caught fire overnight in Kenya's capital Nairobi, according to local media reports.

Around 70 people were injured in the fire and many properties destroyed, according to the St. John's ambulance, which has been attending to casualties at the scene.

GIKOMBA FIRE: Death toll rises to 15, 70 injured following the 2:30am inferno at Gikomba Market pic.twitter.com/Ou4lrXzfa8 — St John Ambulance (@StJohnKenya) June 28, 2018

Among the properties destroyed were 15 residential homes.

The fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m. local time and was contained two hours later, the ambulance service said.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing but the cause of the fire is not currently known.

