Native Americans have participated in every major US military encounter. A memorial to honor them is coming

(CNN) Among grand buildings and historic relics will now stand a permanent tribute to the Native American servicemembers who have fought to defend our country.

The Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian has selected a design for National Native American Veterans Memorial. The homage will be placed on the National Mall, which attracts over 24 million visitors a year.

The design, titled "Warriors' Circle of Honor," was created by Cheyenne and Arapaho tribal member Henry Pratt. Pratt's vision was chosen out of 120 submissions.

The memorial will feature an open ring standing adjacent to the ground surrounded by a circular pathway. Circles are often used in Native American imagery to represent cycles or bonds in which each point of the structure is considered equally strong.

The memorial will be used to educate future generations about the contributions Native Americans have made to the United States.

Read More