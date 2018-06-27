Restaurant owner who kicked out Sarah Sanders quits city business group

(CNN) The Virginia restaurant owner who asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to leave because she works for President Donald Trump has resigned from the top post of a local business group, CNN affiliates WDBJ and WSLS report.

Stephanie Wilkinson, who co-owns Red Hen in Lexington, stepped down as executive director of Main Street Lexington, the group's president, Elizabeth Outland Branner, told the stations.

"Considering the events of the past weekend, Stephanie felt it best, that for the continued success of Main Street Lexington, she should step aside," Branner said.

Main Street Lexington is a volunteer organization that promotes the city's businesses.

Sanders tweeted Saturday she'd been "told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left."