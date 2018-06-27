Mom shoots New Zealand man who flew to US to confront teen he met online

(CNN) A mother in Richmond, Virginia has shot a man who flew from New Zealand to the US to confront her 14-year-old daughter whom he had met online.

Troy George Skinner, 25, arrived at the girl's home in Richmond, Virginia last Friday, while armed with a knife, pepper spray and duct tape, according to Goochland County police.

He had smashed the glass door and was reaching inside to unlock it when the girl's mother fired her handgun, striking him in the neck. He survived.

Skinner had first met the girl on Discord, a platform and chat site for gamers. After several months, she stopped talking to him, despite Skinner's attempts to continue contact.

"He was not invited here, he was not expected here, he had been told in the past that this daughter no longer wished to communicate with him," said Goochland Sheriff James Agnew at a news conference on Monday.

