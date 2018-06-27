Radio glitch triggers hijacking alarm on JetBlue flight at JFK airport

(CNN) Police surrounded a JetBlue plane at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday after a false alarm about a hijack incident was sent.

JetBlue Flight 1623 was lined up on the taxiway at the airport waiting to depart when it "experienced a radio equipment problem," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The plane, which was bound to Los Angeles, sent out a hijack code notifying air traffic control that there was a security threat onboard after controllers couldn't make contact with the pilot, according to a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the incident.

There is a special code pilots must select using the aircraft's transponder to indicate such an emergency, the law enforcement source said.

Alexa Curtis, a blogger who was aboard the flight, said she was terrified when she realized something wrong could be happening.

