(CNN) When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped into action.

Now hailed as a hero, Hunter Harris' life-saving actions were caught on video and uploaded to Facebook, where the post went viral.

The dramatic surveillance video from inside the restaurant shows a male customer get up and point frantically at his throat. A female customer rushes to help him and tries performing the Heimlich maneuver but it doesn't work.

That's when Harris stepped in. He said in a statement to CNN that he was working behind the front counter when a coworker told him someone was choking.

Harris ran to the man and began performing the Heimlich maneuver. In a matter of seconds, the customer was breathing again.

Read More