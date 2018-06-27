London (CNN) A fire raging in northern England has prompted the evacuation of dozens of homes and forced firefighters to work in "tremendously difficult conditions".

The fire is sweeping across the Saddleworth Moor, a hilly area that rises up to 1,312 feet northeast of Manchester. The blaze has already destroyed 2,000 acres of moorland, according to a Facebook post by the Greater Manchester Police's Saddleworth Division.

@MENnewsdesk still burning fearce at the reservoir pic.twitter.com/dP2WmwPqeQ — Sean Quarmby (@Sean69Q) June 26, 2018

On Tuesday night, 34 households were evacuated in the Calico Crescent area, to the west of the moorland.

"This fire is particularly large. We've got lots of experience with dealing with moor fires but this particular incident is vast," said Leon Parker, the assistant chief fire officer for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS).

The fire, which began on June 24, was initially suppressed, but an ongoing heatwave in Britain helped reignite the blaze the next day. There are currently 50 firefighters working to contain the blaze, which is now 6 kilometers wide.

