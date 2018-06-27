Breaking News

UK heterosexual couple wins civil partnership discrimination case

By Sheena McKenzie, CNN

Updated 6:47 AM ET, Wed June 27, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Charles Keidan and Rebecca Steinfeld celebrate after the ruling.
Charles Keidan and Rebecca Steinfeld celebrate after the ruling.

(CNN)A British heterosexual couple who objected to the "patriarchal" institution of marriage have won a legal claim for discrimination because civil partnerships are only available to same-sex couples.

The UK Supreme Court ruled in favor of the couple, Charles Keidan, 41, and Rebecca Steinfeld, 37, who argued the law on civil partnerships was incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.
Joy at first same-sex weddings in Australia
Joy at first same-sex weddings in Australia

    JUST WATCHED

    Joy at first same-sex weddings in Australia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Joy at first same-sex weddings in Australia 00:52
Announcing the decision, unanimously agreed by all five justices, Lord Kerr noted that the UK government did not attempt to justify the different treatment for same-sex and heterosexual couples. "To the contrary, it accepts that the difference cannot be justified," he said.
Civil partnerships in the UK were created in 2004 to enable same-sex couples to have their relationships legally recognized. The law gave couples almost exactly the same legal rights as civil marriage, save for a ban on on using religious texts in the commitment ceremony.
    Same-sex couples have been able to marry in England, Wales and Scotland since 2014. But the law on civil partnerships was not changed, allowing gay couples to choose between a civil partnership or civil marriage. Keidan and Steinfeld argued the law was therefore discriminatory.
    Read More
    During the hearing, their barrister Karon Monaghan QC told the court they have "deep-rooted and genuine ideological objections to marriage" and were "not alone" in their views," the Press Association reported.
    She added that matrimony was "historically heteronormative and patriarchal" and the couple's objections were "not frivolous."
    SCOTUS won&#39;t hear same-sex wedding flower case
    SCOTUS won't hear same-sex wedding flower case

      JUST WATCHED

      SCOTUS won't hear same-sex wedding flower case

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    SCOTUS won't hear same-sex wedding flower case 01:32
    The couple's legal bid was previously defeated at the Court of Appeal in February last year, but they were later given the green light for this week's Supreme Court hearing.
    Wednesday's ruling does not automatically give heterosexual couples the right to enter into civil partnerships, but it puts pressure on the UK government to to change the law.