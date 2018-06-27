Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

(CNN) And you will know her name.

"A Girl Has No Name: Headlines from the Political Patriarchy," she tweeted. In the tabloids and on some local television stations, she was, over and again, simply Rep. Joe Crowley's "primary opponent."

A Girl Has No Name: Headlines from the Political Patriarchy pic.twitter.com/xohAiHSk3b — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 26, 2018

A little more than 24 hours later, that's beginning to change. Ocasio-Cortez, fresh off a thorough defeat of the 10-term incumbent, the No. 4 House Democrat, is quickly becoming a household name.

Her win on Tuesday caps off a remarkable ascent -- which will likely make her the youngest person in Congress come 2019. Should she defeat her Republican opponent, she will arrive in Washington with a clear progressive agenda -- to push for "Medicare for all," the abolition of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and legislation to drag big money out of politics.

