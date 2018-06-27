Trump's nominee to lead the VA will face Congress in hearing

Washington (CNN)Robert Wilkie, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, will face lawmakers on Wednesday for his Senate confirmation hearing amid new concerns about the divisive conservative views he defended throughout his career.
The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Wilkie had defended Confederate insignia, attended Confederate memorial events and joined -- and later left -- the Sons of Confederate Veterans, an organization that has defended public displays of the Confederate flag.
In a statement to The Washington Post, Wilkie said he no longer attends ceremonies honoring fallen Confederate soldiers, and a Pentagon spokeswoman told the Post that Wilkie no longer counts himself a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
The new details about Wilkie's background could put more scrutiny on the VA nominee, seen as a safe choice for the White House after the Senate unanimously approved his nomination as the Defense Department's undersecretary for personnel and readiness last year.
Wilkie also played a leading role in justifying the White House's ban on transgender troops earlier this year and will likely face questions about those efforts.
Wilkie, an officer in the Air Force Reserves who worked on Capitol Hill as well as at the Pentagon under two different administrations, was nominated to lead the VA in an acting capacity after Trump fired his first VA secretary and the White House physician tapped to replace him withdrew his nomination.
In May, Trump announced that Wilkie was his pick to be the agency's permanent leader, putting him on tap to lead a sprawling agency that has grown more dysfunctional by the month, though reforming the VA was among Trump's campaign pledges.
Willkie will likely face questions from senators about how far he would shift medical appointments for the nation's veterans into the private sector while the government pays for the treatment -- the issue that led the President to fire his first VA secretary, David Shulkin, in March.
In the wake of Shulkin's tenure, during which he accused political operatives at the department of undermining his role and plotting to oust him, Wilkie will also likely face questions about his leadership and whether he would make sweeping changes to the VA staff. A slew of senior leaders have left the agency in recent months, many of whom said they had grown tired of the agency's internal politics.
Trump nominated Wilkie to lead the VA after attempting to name Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, who served as the President's physician, to the job. Jackson faced criticism from lawmakers and veterans advocates over his lack of experience to lead the sprawling bureaucracy.
Ultimately though, Jackson withdrew from consideration after explosive -- though unsubstantiated —--allegations of misconduct from his time at the White House Medical Unit became public. Though he withdrew from consideration, Jackson has denied the allegations.