Trump's nominee to lead the VA will face Congress in hearing

Washington (CNN) Robert Wilkie, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, will face lawmakers on Wednesday for his Senate confirmation hearing amid new concerns about the divisive conservative views he defended throughout his career.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Wilkie had defended Confederate insignia, attended Confederate memorial events and joined -- and later left -- the Sons of Confederate Veterans, an organization that has defended public displays of the Confederate flag.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Wilkie said he no longer attends ceremonies honoring fallen Confederate soldiers, and a Pentagon spokeswoman told the Post that Wilkie no longer counts himself a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The new details about Wilkie's background could put more scrutiny on the VA nominee, seen as a safe choice for the White House after the Senate unanimously approved his nomination as the Defense Department's undersecretary for personnel and readiness last year.

Wilkie also played a leading role in justifying the White House's ban on transgender troops earlier this year and will likely face questions about those efforts.

