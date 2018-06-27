Trump calls Rep. Joe Crowley a 'slovenly man' who 'got his ass kicked'

(CNN) President Donald Trump mocked the No. 4 House Democrat, Rep. Joe Crowley of New York, for losing in a primary to 28-year-old first-time candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday.

"A slovenly man named Joe Crowley got his ass kicked by a young woman who had a lot of energy," Trump said. "She had a lot of energy. I guess he didn't see it. They couldn't find him."

Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in Fargo, North Dakota, Wednesday night. He was promoting Rep. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, in his challenge to Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

The President also begged Democrats to keep Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California on as House minority leader and he highlighted Rep. Maxine Waters of California, who recently urged activists to publicly confront Trump officials.

"Please keep Maxine Waters on the air as your face and your mouthpiece for the Democrat party," Trump said.