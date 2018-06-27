Trump: Kennedy's retirement makes 'Senate control one of the vital issues of our time'

(CNN) President Donald Trump said Wednesday night in North Dakota that he is "honored" that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy decided to retire during his presidency.

"He felt confident in me to make the right choice and carry on his great legacy, that's why he did it," Trump said at a campaign rally in Fargo.

Trump also said he¹s looking to replace Kennedy with someone who will spend four decades on the Supreme Court.

"We have to pick a great one. We have to pick one that's going to be there for 40 years, 45 years. We need intellect. We need so many things," Trump said.

Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, allowing Trump -- who last year appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch -- to fill a second seat on the Supreme Court.

Read More