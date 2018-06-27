Trump: Kennedy's retirement makes 'Senate control one of the vital issues of our time'

(CNN) President Donald Trump said Wednesday night in North Dakota that he is "honored" that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy decided to retire during his presidency.

"He felt confident in me to make the right choice and carry on his great legacy, that's why he did it," Trump said at a campaign rally in Fargo.

Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, allowing Trump -- who last year appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch -- to fill a second seat on the Supreme Court.

Trump, campaigning for Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, said the Supreme Court "makes the issue of Senate control one of the vital issues of our time."

"Democrats want judges who will rewrite the Constitution any way they can do it, and take away your Second Amendment, erase your borders, throw open your jailhouse doors and destroy your freedoms," Trump said. "We must elect more Republicans -- we have to do that."

