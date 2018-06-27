Suspect in Charlottesville rally killing charged with hate crimes

(CNN) A federal grand jury indicted the suspect behind last summer's deadly vehicle incident in Charlottesville, Virginia, on federal hate crime charges Wednesday.

James Alex Fields, Jr., who was arrested in Charlottesville last August, was indicted on 30 counts, including a hate crime resulting in death and bodily injury, and racially motivated violent interference with "federally protected activity" of using public streets.

The indictment adds a new federal civil rights dimension to the case that captured the nation's attention when supremacist groups descended on the Virginia city and violent clashes erupted.

Prosecutors say Fields killed Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old Charlottesville paralegal, and injured others when he plowed into a crowd demonstrating against the "Unite the Right" rally. The event drew self-described "white nationalists" and other organizations who opposed the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.

According to the indictment , many of the individuals gathered in the street when Field mowed them down "were chanting and carrying signs promoting equality and protesting against racial and other forms of discrimination."

