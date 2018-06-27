Supreme Court deals major blow to public sector unions

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court dealt a major blow to public sector unions on Wednesday in a case that could shake their financial structure and undermine their future stability.

The justices struck down an Illinois law that required non-union workers to pay fees that go to collective bargaining.

The ruling was 5-4 along partisan lines, with conservative Justice Samuel Alito writing for the majority.

"It is hard to estimate how many billions of dollars have been taken from nonmembers and transferred to public-sector unions in violation of the First Amendment. Those unconstitutional exactions cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely," Alito wrote.

In a blistering dissent, Justice Elena Kagan wrote, "The First Amendment was meant for better things. It was meant not to undermine but to protect democratic governance—including over the role of public-sector unions."

