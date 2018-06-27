Breaking News

READ: Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement letter

Updated 3:11 PM ET, Wed June 27, 2018

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy testifies before the House Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on Capitol Hill March 8, 2007 in Washington, DC. Kennedy and Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
(CNN)Justice Anthony Kennedy, a conservative who provided key votes for same sex-marriage, abortion access and affirmative action, on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from the Supreme Court, effective July 31.

My dear Mr. President,
    This letter is a respectful and formal notification of my decision, effective July 31 of this year, to end my regular active status as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, while continuing to serve in a senior status, as provided in 28 U.S.C 371 (b).
    For a member of the legal profession it is the highest of honors to serve on this Court. Please permit me by this letter to express my profound gratitude for having had the privilege to seek in each case how best to know, interpret, and defend the Constitution and the laws that must always conform to its mandates and promises.
    Respectfully and sincerely,
    Anthony Kennedy