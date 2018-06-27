READ: Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement letter

(CNN) Justice Anthony Kennedy, a conservative who provided key votes for same sex-marriage, abortion access and affirmative action, on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from the Supreme Court, effective July 31.

Read his letter to President Donald Trump

My dear Mr. President,

This letter is a respectful and formal notification of my decision, effective July 31 of this year, to end my regular active status as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, while continuing to serve in a senior status, as provided in 28 U.S.C 371 (b).

Read More