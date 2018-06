(CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi responded to Rep. Joe Crowley's loss, telling reporters Wednesday that every district is different and that she carries the qualities her party values in order to lead the Democrats in the chamber.

"Everyone has all their analysis within hours of the election taking place," said Pelosi, who was the first female speaker in US history and has said she'll seek the job again if Democrats retake the House in the fall . "We have to analyze how this -- is it because of this, is it because of that. It's because of a number of things. But within 24 hours we don't have that analysis."

Asked at a news conference on Capitol Hill if the Democratic leadership should reflect the growing representation of female, young and more progressive members, the California Democrat fired back.

"I am female. I am progressive. What's your problem?" She asked back with a smile and laugh.

Read More