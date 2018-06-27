Colorado Democrat could become first openly gay man elected governor in US

Washington (CNN) Rep. Jared Polis is on the path to becoming America's first openly gay governor after clinching the Democratic nomination to become Colorado's next chief executive Tuesday night.

The five-term Colorado congressman beat out three other candidates vying to fill outgoing Gov. John Hickenlooper's seat.

Polis was first elected to Congress in 2008 and made history as the first openly gay man to win a seat as a non-incumbent. He and his partner Marlon Reis, who are now fathers to two young children, wrote about their experience for CNN in 2009 as a same-sex couple on Capitol Hill.

He emerged as one of the most pro-cannabis politicians in Washington, launching the bipartisan Cannabis Caucus last year and advocating for marijuana to be decriminalized and removed as a Schedule 1 drug. Recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado.

Before working as a legislator, Polis was the founder of a number of successful companies, including florist site Proflowers.com and online greeting card creator Bluemountain.com, making him a millionaire and one of the wealthiest members of Congress.

