Watchdog to investigate child migrant housing facilities

Washington (CNN) The watchdog for the government agency that's housing thousands of migrant children -- including the ones separated from their parents by the Trump administration at the border -- is preparing a massive review of the facilities that house the children.

The inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services announced the review on Wednesday, saying it's preparing to devote a lot of resources to reviewing the shelters nationwide.

The move comes amid intense scrutiny over the administration's handling of its immigration policy that resulted in thousands of families being separated at the border -- and as it struggles to answer questions about how those families will be put back together.

As of this week, HHS was caring for roughly 11,800 unaccompanied immigrant children, about 80% of whom had arrived at the US border by themselves.

But 2,047 of the children are in HHS care because they were separated from their parents at the border under President Donald Trump's now-reversed policy to prosecute all parents caught crossing the border illegally.