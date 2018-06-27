Breaking News
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, seen here in a photo provided by her campaign, had never run for public office before her upset victory Tuesday over US Rep. Joe Crowley in New York.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Campaign via AP

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old who is now a new face for the Democratic Party

Updated 4:50 PM ET, Wed June 27, 2018

It was the biggest surprise of Tuesday's primaries.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Latina and Democratic Socialist running her first political campaign, upset US Rep. Joe Crowley, a 10-term incumbent, in New York's 14th congressional district.

Few experts gave the newcomer much of a chance against Crowley, who outraised her by a 10-to-1 margin. But now they must take notice after the stunning result, which marks a potential sea change in Democratic politics.

Ocasio-Cortez marches in a Pride parade earlier this month. She was born and raised in the Bronx, the daughter of working-class Puerto Rican parents.
Before she got into politics, Ocasio-Cortez worked as a community organizer and helped support her family with long-hour work at restaurants. "My beginning was losing a parent to cancer, working a hard job in the wake of that loss, and having complete uncertainty about the future of my family," she wrote with this photo that she posted to social media. "That beginning is why I fight so hard for working families."
This image, taken from video, shows Ocasio-Cortez reacting to results on election night.
Last weekend, Ocasio-Cortez left New York to join protests at a migrant detention center in Texas. "We have families and communities here (in the 14th District) from Ecuador and Colombia, Bangladesh, Korea, Pakistan, and I see them every day, many of them are very scared about what's going on," she said. "With my campaign, in terms of immigration, we're trying to say, 'Hey, we've got your back.'"
Ocasio-Cortez is joined at her victory party by New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon.
During the 2016 presidential season, Ocasio-Cortez worked as an organizer for US Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Last year, Ocasio-Cortez launched her campaign to unseat Crowley, who hadn't been challenged in over a decade.
Ocasio-Cortez would be the youngest member of Congress if she is elected in November -- a likely result considering her district is heavily Democratic. Her progressive agenda includes "Medicare for all," the abolition of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and legislation to drag big money out of politics.
