Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old who is now a new face for the Democratic Party
Updated 4:50 PM ET, Wed June 27, 2018
It was the biggest surprise of Tuesday's primaries.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Latina and Democratic Socialist running her first political campaign, upset US Rep. Joe Crowley, a 10-term incumbent, in New York's 14th congressional district.
Few experts gave the newcomer much of a chance against Crowley, who outraised her by a 10-to-1 margin. But now they must take notice after the stunning result, which marks a potential sea change in Democratic politics.