Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Campaign via AP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, seen here in a photo provided by her campaign, had never run for public office before her upset victory Tuesday over US Rep. Joe Crowley in New York. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old who is now a new face for the Democratic Party

It was the biggest surprise of Tuesday's primaries.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Latina and Democratic Socialist running her first political campaign, upset US Rep. Joe Crowley, a 10-term incumbent, in New York's 14th congressional district.

Few experts gave the newcomer much of a chance against Crowley, who outraised her by a 10-to-1 margin. But now they must take notice after the stunning result, which marks a potential sea change in Democratic politics.