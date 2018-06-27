Washington (CNN) Congressional Democrats responded to three major 5-4 Supreme Court decisions this week that went against them with vehement criticism, including one lawmaker who deemed the court "an arm of the Republican Party."

The Janus v. AFSCME ruling handed down Wednesday, which could fundamentally change how public sector unions operate, is the third this week to be decided by the court's conservative majority. Those decisions have led to Democrats in Congress bemoaning the court's political swing, even before Justice Anthony Kennedy's decision to retire, where President Donald Trump will presumably pick a more conservative justice to replace Kennedy, considered a key swing vote.

Rep. Adam Smith, Democrat of Washington, said before the Kennedy decision that this week shows that "the Supreme Court is no longer a judicial body," but rather "an arm of the Republican Party."

"Whether you're talking about voting rights... gerrymandering... unions, civil rights, in the case of the Washington court case on the right to not do business with LGBT people," Smith told reporters, adding, "every decision they've made has simply been a rubber stamp for the Republican agenda."

Smith is joined in his criticism of the court's "Republican agenda" by many other Democrats in Congress.

Read More