Moscow (CNN) US President Donald Trump's national security adviser will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

John Bolton is traveling to the Russian capital to discuss a potential meeting next month between Putin and Trump. Asked in a conference call with reporters about specifics for the meeting, Peskov said, "Let's wait for the actual meeting to happen, when Putin receives Bolton."

Peskov added that the meeting could be "used as an opportunity to exchange opinions on major international problems -- this list is quite clear and obvious -- as well as the poor state of our bilateral relations."

Helsinki, the capital of Finland, has emerged as a strong possibility for the meeting, a US official said on Tuesday. Asked if Helsinki was being considered, Peskov said, "We are not ready to say anything about this yet."

The Austrian capital Vienna had also been previously mentioned as a venue, though the US official suggested that option had now been largely ruled out.

