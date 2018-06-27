Shine accepts top White House job

Washington (CNN) Bill Shine has accepted a senior position in the Trump administration, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN Wednesday. While the details of his hiring are still being finalized, he is not expected to become the communications director -- a position he discussed at length with President Donald Trump at least twice in the past that has been left vacant since Hope Hicks left the White House in March.

Instead, Shine will likely become the deputy chief of staff in charge of communications.

The White House has not announced Shine's hiring. When asked for comment, a spokesman told CNN they had no personnel announcements at this time.

Shine was the co-president of Fox News who stepped down last year after he was criticized for the way he handled sexual harassment claims at the network. Though he and Trump are not personally close, they know each other well, a source familiar with their relationship told CNN. Shine is, however, good friends with Sean Hannity, the Fox News prime-time host who speaks with Trump frequently. They often attend events together and have known each other for more than two decades.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that Hannity had been pushing Shine for the position of White House communications director behind the scenes "big time" over the last several months.

