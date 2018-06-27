Trump and Bill Shine discussing White House communications director job

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and Bill Shine have had several serious discussions in recent days about him becoming the next communications director, a source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN.

Trump and Shine are expected to make a final decision on the position Wednesday, the source added, and Shine will likely accept if formally offered the job.

Shine was the co-president of Fox News who stepped down last year after he was criticized for the way he handled sexual harassment claims at the network.

Shine is good friends with Sean Hannity, the Fox News prime-time host who is close with Trump. They often attend events together and have known each other for more than two decades.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that Hannity had been pushing Shine for the position of White House communications director behind the scenes "big time" over the last several months.

