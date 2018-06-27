Bill Clinton says he respects Sanders' handling of restaurant incident

Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton praised White House press secretary Sarah Sanders for her "dignified" response after she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant due to her role in the Trump administration.

"She didn't chew them out. She didn't pitch a fit. She didn't call them immigrant-loving thugs, or whatever. She just got up and left and offered to pay," Clinton told "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah on Tuesday.

Still, the former president admitted, "a lot of poison has been poured down America's throat," decrying the rhetoric surrounding the 2016 presidential election. "It started off calling Mexicans rapists and murderers. So, it's hard to pour poison down someone's throat and not have some of it bubble up."

But Clinton expressed hope that Sanders' polite response would pave the way for a more civil discourse.

"So, maybe what I'd like to see this be the beginning of something where, you know, it would be better if we started talking to each other again," he said.

