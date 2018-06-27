Ex-NAACP leader Ben Jealous aims to become Maryland's first black governor

Washington (CNN) Ben Jealous, a former NAACP leader endorsed by Bernie Sanders, moved a step closer to becoming the next governor of Maryland by winning the Democratic primary in the state governor's race.

After prevailing in a crowded primary field, Jealous is now set to face off against Maryland's popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the November general election. If he wins, Jealous would become Maryland's first African-American governor.

Jealous has embraced progressive policy ides while campaigning, like implementing a Medicare-For-All universal health care system in the state and legalizing marijuana.

He's also emphasized his background as a civil rights leader. His platform championed police reform and called for working to "end the era of mass incarceration" by striving for a fair criminal justice system.

Sanders celebrated the primary win on Tuesday, saying in a statement that "there are few progressives stronger than Ben" and arguing that the outcome of the race "showed that running a progressive, issue-oriented campaign can bring all working people together." Jealous, for his part, also endorsed Sanders during his 2016 presidential run.

