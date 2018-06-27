Anthony Kennedy didn't save the liberals

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the current Supreme Court, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases.
Kennedy was born in Sacramento, California, on July 23, 1936. In this photo, circa 1939, he sits between his mother, Gladys, and his sister, Nancy.
Kennedy wears his Cub Scout uniform as he poses with his brother, Tim, circa 1946.
Kennedy, third from right in the front row, stands with other Cub Scouts in the 1940s.
Kennedy, right, spent time with the California Army National Guard after finishing law school in 1961. The man on the left, John J. Hamlyn Jr., also became a lawyer like Kennedy.
Kennedy, right, and Hamlyn pose for a photo after basic training.
After more than a decade as a lawyer, Kennedy became a judge on the US Court of Appeals in 1975. He was nominated by President Gerald Ford on the recommendation of California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
This courtroom photo of Kennedy was taken in 1976.
Kennedy has breakfast with his wife, Mary, and his son Gregory in 1984.
Kennedy and his wife walk together in Sacramento, California, in 1987.
From 1965 to 1988, Kennedy was also a professor of constitutional law at the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law.
In 1987, Kennedy was nominated by President Reagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Lewis Powell's retirement. The nomination came after the confirmation failures of nominees Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg.
Kennedy, center, talks with US Sens. Ted Kennedy, left, and Joe Biden before a confirmation hearing in Washington. The two Kennedys are not related.
Kennedy meets with President Reagan in the Oval Office.
Kennedy is joined by his wife as he is sworn in by Chief Justice William Rehnquist on February 18, 1988. Reagan is on the right.
Kennedy, top right, appears in a formal Supreme Court portrait in April 1988. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William Brennan Jr., Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Byron White and and Harry Blackmun. In the back row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy.
Kennedy speaks at the McGeorge School of Law in 1991. He delivered the inaugural address in a lecture series named for the late Archie Hefner, whose portrait is behind Kennedy. Hefner was a prominent Sacramento attorney active in numerous civic and charitable groups. He died in 1988.
Kennedy is on the far right in this Supreme Court portrait from 1998. In the front row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy. In the back row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer.
In 2004, Kennedy speaks to high school students at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
Kennedy speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in 2002.
Kennedy discusses the court's budget requests with a House committee in April 2005.
Kennedy participates in a panel discussion in Washington in November 2005.
Kennedy receives an honorary degree at New York University in May 2006.
Kennedy delivers the commencement address at New York University.
In February 2007, Kennedy testifies at a Senate committee hearing on judicial security and independence.
Kennedy testifies before a House subcommittee in March 2007. He and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media, and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
The Supreme Court meets with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in September 2009. From left are Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John Roberts, Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Biden, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and retired Justice David Souter.
Kennedy leaves after a Catholic Mass in Washington in October 2009.
Kennedy joins the President and other officials at a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.
Kennedy smiles as he is introduced to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in October 2013. Kennedy was teaching there for a week.
Kennedy is saluted by sailors as he tours the USS John C. Stennis in 2015.
Kennedy testifies about a Supreme Court budget request during a House subcommittee meeting in 2015.
President Obama greets Kennedy and other Supreme Court justices before his final State of the Union address in January 2016.
Kennedy, second from left, joins other Supreme Court justices in February 2017 during President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress.
As President Trump looks on, Kennedy administers the judicial oath to new Justice Neil Gorsuch in April 2017.
Kennedy and Trump walk together after Gorsuch's swearing-in ceremony.
Trump stands with the Supreme Court at Gorsuch's formal investiture ceremony in June 2017. From left are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump, Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.
Several members of the Supreme Court pose for a portrait before taking part in a procession to mark Harvard Law School's bicentennial in October 2017. On the top row, from left, are Kennedy, Roberts, Breyer and Gorsuch. In front of them are Kagan and retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter.