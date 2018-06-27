Ocasio-Cortez withholds support of Pelosi as House speaker

Washington (CNN) New York Democratic candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who delivered a major upset in Tuesday's primary over incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, declined on Wednesday to support House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for speaker if Democrats take back control of the House.

"I think it's far too early to make those kinds of commitments right now," Ocasio-Cortez told CNN's Poppy Harlow on "Newsroom," adding that Democrats "need to just focus on winning in November first and then we'll have the conversation about our leadership."

The comments come amid speculation that many congressional Democrats would not back Pelosi to lead the party following a potential House takeover.

But Ocasio-Cortez, a former Bernie Sanders campaign organizer, said that she would unequivocally back the 2020 Democratic nominee against President Donald Trump, even if that meant a vote for Hillary Clinton.

"I think that we're just at a moment where we absolutely have to support the Democratic nominee against President Trump, absolutely, without question," she said.

