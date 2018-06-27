Ocasio-Cortez explains her win over Rep. Joe Crowley

Washington (CNN) New York Democratic candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chalked up her shocking upset primary victory over incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley to her campaign's outreach to New York City communities that she said the Democratic establishment had ignored.

"We won because we organized. We won because I think we had a very clear, winning message and we took that message to doors that had never been knocked on before," Ocasio-Cortez told CNN's Poppy Harlow on "Newsroom."

The 28-year-old political newcomer delivered a stunning upset to Crowley, a 10-term incumbent and the No. 4 House Democrat, in New York's 14th congressional district.

Crowley is the first House Democrat to lose his primary this midterm election cycle. Ocasio-Cortez will now face Republican candidate Anthony Pappas in the general election.