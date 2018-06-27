Marrying a Syrian means breaking up with America

Anna Lekas Miller is a freelance journalist who has written for The Intercept, The Nation and others on conflict, migration and deportation. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) I am afraid that my family is starting to believe that my fiancé does not exist.

It is Christmas eve, and we are all gathered around my parents' dining room table in the Bay Area. My father is over-enthusiastically shoving lamb chops on everyone's plate, refusing to take "no" for an answer. Mom is holding court at the end of the table, making use of a well-deserved day off by drinking cocktails and asking increasingly nosy questions about everyone's romantic lives.

Even though my generation has scattered to the four winds -- with me, the roving correspondent being the most extreme -- somehow we all find ourselves around this table at this time of the year, every year. In days gone by, my little cousin and I used to run downstairs and create elaborate meals out of plastic food, competing with the grown ups' meal. Now he is all grown up and has brought home his new girlfriend -- they're adorably canoodling in the corner.

Anna Lekas Miller

I start fiddling with the diamond ring that still isn't quite accustomed to its new place on my ring finger -- one of the few pieces of evidence of my relationship status -- and sneak a peek at my phone.

"Tisba7 3la khayer, habibti," my fiancé, Salem, has written to me from London, exactly 5,318 miles away and seven hours ahead of me. For some reason, the Arabic script makes me smile, a loving reminder of my other home.

