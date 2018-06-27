Marrying a Syrian means breaking up with America

Anna Lekas Miller is a freelance journalist who has written for The Intercept, The Nation and others on conflict, migration and deportation. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.
(CNN)I am afraid that my family is starting to believe that my fiancé does not exist.
It is Christmas eve, and we are all gathered around my parents' dining room table in the Bay Area. My father is over-enthusiastically shoving lamb chops on everyone's plate, refusing to take "no" for an answer. Mom is holding court at the end of the table, making use of a well-deserved day off by drinking cocktails and asking increasingly nosy questions about everyone's romantic lives.
Even though my generation has scattered to the four winds -- with me, the roving correspondent being the most extreme -- somehow we all find ourselves around this table at this time of the year, every year. In days gone by, my little cousin and I used to run downstairs and create elaborate meals out of plastic food, competing with the grown ups' meal. Now he is all grown up and has brought home his new girlfriend -- they're adorably canoodling in the corner.
I start fiddling with the diamond ring that still isn't quite accustomed to its new place on my ring finger -- one of the few pieces of evidence of my relationship status -- and sneak a peek at my phone.
"Tisba7 3la khayer, habibti," my fiancé, Salem, has written to me from London, exactly 5,318 miles away and seven hours ahead of me. For some reason, the Arabic script makes me smile, a loving reminder of my other home.
Goodnight, my love.
Even though Salem and I have been dating for almost three years (and engaged for one of them), he still hasn't been able to join me for my family traditions in the United States. He is from Syria, one of the seven countries impacted by President Donald Trump's travel ban -- which, as of this week, has been deemed legal and legitimate by the Supreme Court of the United States. (While the list of banned countries has changed slightly over time, Syria has remained on every iteration of it.) Due to the numerous iterations of this ban, Salem hasn't even had a chance to apply for a US visa, much less make a visit. I'm afraid that with the most recent news, it might be a few years before he can make it to our Christmas dinner.
Salem and I never particularly wanted to immigrate (in my case, return) to the United States, but it was nice to know that it was an option. We first fell in love in Istanbul -- and by default, with Istanbul. It felt like the perfect place for two journalists with a sense of adventure, and fascination with the changing world around them to create their home. To date, it is still one of the only places on earth where a Syrian and an American could meet one another logistically -- most other countries have too many visa restrictions in place.
Still, there were signs that our Istanbul chapter would not last forever. A few months after we moved in together, an attempted coup shook the country, sending it into a whirlwind of political chaos. As conflict reporters, we were used to staying above the fray -- but this time soon proved that it would be different. Just a few months later, Salem was flying home from an assignment in Northern Iraq, when he was stopped at the border, and told he was no longer allowed to enter Turkey. The border officer ordered that he be deported back to Northern Iraq -- a place that he has no personal connection to whatsoever, besides it being his most recent point of departure.
Later that month, Trump signed the first executive order banning citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States. In short, in one stroke of a pen, he chucked our last option out the window.
I closely followed the news from Iraq, where I had since re-located, religiously keeping up with updates regarding visa waivers, and whether there were any exceptions being made for fiancé or spouse visas, in between covering the battle for Mosul. Lawyers told me to wait until the situation was more predictable, but I went to the consulate to see about the visa -- if we were going to be stuck here anyway, why not be proactive and use the time to process a visa and have a way out of here?
I was quickly told that we could only apply for a fiancé or spouse visa at the US Embassy in Baghdad, which, as our visas only permitted us to be in the Kurdish-controlled areas of Iraq, meant that this route was yet another dead end. Once again, I felt the door closing on us, along with my "romantic" dream of being married inside the militarized walls of the consular complex.
A few months later, Salem was able to travel to the United Kingdom for work -- where he immediately applied for asylum. We no longer had the privilege of time, something that applying for a US visa necessitates. We needed a home, and we needed to accept that the United States was not going to be it. Within three months, Salem got his UK asylum -- I went in and out on a tourist visa, and eventually applied for grad school, which will allow me to live in the United Kingdom on a student visa.
For the first time, Salem and I have a place that we can call home. I just wish that the United States could have given us the same.