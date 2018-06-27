November is going to be a referendum on Trump

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Two high-profile congressional primaries in President Donald Trump's hometown illustrate a central political truth of 2018: The upcoming midterm elections will primarily be about Trump.

Republican candidates, including moderates, will have to cling to Trump or risk oblivion. And Democrats unwilling to shift left and launch harsh attacks on Trump should expect to come under fire from the party's fed-up liberal base.

It was only three weeks ago that current Rep. Dan Donovan, a moderate Republican in a seemingly safe seat, got the shock of his life. A NY1-Siena College poll revealed that Donovan was losing -- by 10 points -- to none other than Michael Grimm, a former congressman affiliated with the Tea Party who attempted a comeback after serving seven months in prison for tax fraud.

Despite his legal woes, Grimm, who described himself in an interview as "technically a felon," was still well-regarded among area Republicans, and had spent months attacking Donovan for voting against Trump's tax bill and for uttering heretical ideas about undocumented immigrants someday becoming citizens. Grimm declared himself an all-in Trump Republican, announcing support from ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon and campaigning alongside former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

In normal times, Donovan might have simply waved off the challenge, pointing out that inflexibly hard-right politics don't fly in liberal New York City. But the age of Trump is not a normal time for Republicans.