Why I'm burying a beer can in the backyard

Dan Jones is a historian and journalist. His books include " The Templars " and "The Plantagenets ." Follow him on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Summer is here and Britain has a problem. For once this is not because the England soccer team is stinking out a World Cup (quite the opposite ). But it's connected -- kind of. At a time when the nation is roasting in a heatwave and many people are desirous of drinking alcohol while watching football, there is a looming shortage of beer.

The cause is a peculiar shortage of the carbon dioxide used to add gas to all manner of fizzy drinks, which means manufacturers are cutting production and retailers are being rationed. This CO2 drain affects all sorts of other more boring things like salad packaging and chicken slaughter. But really, who cares about the why? Culturally, beer rationing is a disaster. Forget Brexit. Our problems just got real.

One of the most famous depictions of British alcohol consumption is William Hogarth's 1751 etching "Gin Lane," in which a tanked-up London prostitute drops her baby down a flight of stairs while various of her compatriots fight, die, gnaw bones and pawn their possessions for booze.

"Gin Lane" is sometimes misread as a warning against the perils of drunkenness per se; in fact is a specific moral invective against the dangers of hard liquor. Hogarth conceived it in opposition to another didactic piece: "Beer Street," in which happy ale-hounds thrive in a civic paradise of barrel-chested, pipe-smoking peace and relaxation.

Several verses of doggerel on the virtues of beer below the image proclaim beer's virtue as the fuel of national success: "Labor and Art upheld by thee / Successfully advance. / We quaff Thy balmy Juice with Glee / And Water leave to France."

A sorry unpatriotic Briton it would be who did not raise his or her tankard in agreement. But for how much longer may we do so? It is a serious matter.

I read of the beer shortage while in transit through London's busiest rail terminus, Waterloo Station. My first action was to swerve directly into a branch of the food retailer Marks & Spencer and buy two cans of their own-brand IPA.

The first I gulped quick on the train to kill my nerves. The second I think I shall bury in the garden: a hedge against a nightmare future in which the beer runs out, the zombie apocalypse begins, and I have cause to dig it up and take one final mouthful of the sweet, depleting nectar before kissing goodbye to my country as I know it.